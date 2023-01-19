Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning [Image 5 of 9]

    Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force government vehicles sit in the 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron main vehicle maintenance shop at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2023. The 23rd LRS Vehicle Maintenance flight services flight line equipment tow tractors, ambulances, fire trucks, general purpose government operated vehicles, fork lifts and tractor trailers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 15:10
    Photo ID: 7595471
    VIRIN: 230119-F-TT702-1057
    Resolution: 8023x5349
    Size: 18.7 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning
    Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning
    Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning
    Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning
    Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning
    Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning
    Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning
    Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning
    Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Combat Command

    Moody Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force

    Flying Tigers

    23d Wing

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Flying Tigers
    23d Wing
    23d LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT