U.S. Air Force government vehicles sit in the 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron main vehicle maintenance shop at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2023. The 23rd LRS Vehicle Maintenance flight services flight line equipment tow tractors, ambulances, fire trucks, general purpose government operated vehicles, fork lifts and tractor trailers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 15:10
|Photo ID:
|7595471
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-TT702-1057
|Resolution:
|8023x5349
|Size:
|18.7 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
