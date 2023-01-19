Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyree Davis, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron mission generating vehicular maintainer, reads trouble codes from a device at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2023. Trouble code testing is most commonly used when trying to diagnose problems in a vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 15:10
    VIRIN: 230119-F-TT702-1051
    This work, Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

