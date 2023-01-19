Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyree Davis, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron mission generating vehicular maintainer, reads trouble codes from a device at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2023. Trouble code testing is most commonly used when trying to diagnose problems in a vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

