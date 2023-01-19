U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Mills, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman, polishes a cylinder head taken out of a government vehicle, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2023. The vehicle maintenance shop sees a constant flow of government operated vehicles, servicing up to 25 at a time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 15:10
|Photo ID:
|7595469
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-TT702-1028
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.69 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT