Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Mills, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman, polishes a cylinder head in a government vehicle, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2023. The vehicle maintenance flight services over 440 vehicles on base, ensuring a constant flow of working vehicles for Moody’s operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

