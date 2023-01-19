Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyree Davis, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron mission generating vehicular maintainer, plugs a scanning puck into an OBD-II port in a government vehicle, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2023. These scanning pucks are used to read the trouble codes in a vehicle that detect what needs to be fixed within the vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

