U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyree Davis, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron mission generating vehicular maintainer, plugs a scanning puck into an OBD-II port in a government vehicle, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2023. These scanning pucks are used to read the trouble codes in a vehicle that detect what needs to be fixed within the vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 15:09
|Photo ID:
|7595467
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-TT702-1044
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|37.49 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
