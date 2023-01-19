I am Team BAMC

U.S. Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Dominick Vitale is a critical care surgeon at Brooke Army Medical Center. Vitale, a native of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was recently awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with “C” device for his actions during a Critical Care Air Transport Team mission and has been with Team BAMC for six years. (DoD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

