Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I am Team BAMC

    I am Team BAMC

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Dominick Vitale is a critical care surgeon at Brooke Army Medical Center. Vitale, a native of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was recently awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with “C” device for his actions during a Critical Care Air Transport Team mission and has been with Team BAMC for six years. (DoD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 14:52
    Photo ID: 7595446
    VIRIN: 230118-D-HZ730-9209
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am Team BAMC, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT