Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Fighters Soar [Image 3 of 3]

    Luke Fighters Soar

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Mirage F-1 fighter jet assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, soars over Phoenix, Jan. 12, 2023. The 56th FW is the largest fighter wing in the U.S. Air Force, graduating 61,000 fighter pilots since 1941.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 14:37
    Photo ID: 7595419
    VIRIN: 230112-F-LV886-1086
    Resolution: 3212x2409
    Size: 222.07 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Fighters Soar [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke Fighters Soar
    Luke Fighters Soar
    Luke Fighters Soar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35 Lightning II
    fifth-generation fighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT