A Mirage F-1 fighter jet assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, soars over Phoenix, Jan. 12, 2023. The 56th FW is the largest fighter wing in the U.S. Air Force, graduating 61,000 fighter pilots since 1941.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 14:37
|Photo ID:
|7595419
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-LV886-1086
|Resolution:
|3212x2409
|Size:
|222.07 KB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Luke Fighters Soar [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS
