    National Cheese Lovers Day [Image 3 of 4]

    National Cheese Lovers Day

    HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Connecticut National Guard gave our beloved MRE cheese spread a glow up to celebrate National Cheese Lover's Day.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 14:12
    Photo ID: 7595372
    VIRIN: 230120-O-UQ901-872
    Resolution: 4836x3218
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Cheese Lovers Day [Image 4 of 4], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    MRE
    Cheese
    National Cheese Lover's Day

