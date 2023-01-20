USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors tour Museum Collections Facility onboard Naval Station Norfolk

Tonia Deetz-Rock, Curator and Deputy Director at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides an overview of the artifact collection and storage process for Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) at the museum’s annex facility onboard Naval Station Norfolk. The Sailors are part of a unique history group that meets on a regular basis to broaden their knowledge and interest about naval history; this is the group’s first guided tour of the museum and offered participants an opportunity to learn more about the museum and its operations. The Hampton Roads Naval Museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command; the museum is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia next to the Battleship Wisconsin and is free to visit. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

