Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B Co, 1-9 CAV Test Fires M2A1 Machine Gun

    B Co, 1-9 CAV Test Fires M2A1 Machine Gun

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    Tanks from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division test their Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) with the M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun at Fort Hood, Texas, on Feb. 17, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 14:03
    Photo ID: 7595363
    VIRIN: 220217-A-RL155-315
    Resolution: 5463x3073
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Co, 1-9 CAV Test Fires M2A1 Machine Gun, by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CROWS
    M1/M1A1/M1A2 Abrams
    M1A2 Abrams MBT
    M2 .50 caliber machine gun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT