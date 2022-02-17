Tanks from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division test their Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) with the M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun at Fort Hood, Texas, on Feb. 17, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 14:03
|Photo ID:
|7595363
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-RL155-315
|Resolution:
|5463x3073
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
This work, B Co, 1-9 CAV Test Fires M2A1 Machine Gun, by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
