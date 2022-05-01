Sergeant First Class Brandon Ramirez with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division displays his Combat Vehicle Crewman helmet while participating in a field exercise at Fort Hood, Texas on Jan. 6th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 12:25
|Photo ID:
|7595086
|VIRIN:
|220106-A-RL155-416
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Portrait of Tank Commander, by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT