    Congratulations to AFGSC's newly appointed First Sergeants

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    There is no mission without Striker Airmen, so we are thankful that there are senior enlisted leaders like you all whose duty it is to advise commanders on the readiness, health, morale, welfare, and quality of life of Strikers and their families to ensure that they stay Always Ready. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 12:13
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    First Sergeant
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    20th Air Force

