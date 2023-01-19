Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Rising: The First All 64th ARS Air and Ground Crew [Image 10 of 14]

    Phoenix Rising: The First All 64th ARS Air and Ground Crew

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Spenser McManamy, a member of the petroleum, oils and lubricants flight with the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, refuels a KC-46 Pegasus Jan. 19, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The mission was the first flight fully generated by all 64th ARS air and ground crews. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 12:16
    Photo ID: 7595070
    VIRIN: 230119-Z-TW741-1074
    Resolution: 3373x2698
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Rising: The First All 64th ARS Air and Ground Crew [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Total Force
    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    64th Air Refueling Squadron

