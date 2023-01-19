Phoenix Rising: The First All 64th ARS Air and Ground Crew

Senior Airman Spenser McManamy, a member of the petroleum, oils and lubricants flight with the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, refuels a KC-46 Pegasus Jan. 19, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The mission was the first flight fully generated by all 64th ARS air and ground crews. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

