German Defense Minister arrives to Ramstein Air Base for UDCG

German Gen. Eberhard Zorn, Chief of Defense, arrives at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Jan. 20, 2023. Close coordination between the U.S., Allies and partners is critical to continuously reviewing defense forces within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
