German Gen. Eberhard Zorn, Chief of Defence, arrives at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Jan. 20, 2023. The world leaders met to maintain close coordination between Allies and partners while continuously reviewing defense forces and making decisions regarding the movement of forces within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 7594934 VIRIN: 220120-F-SV792-1013 Resolution: 5085x3394 Size: 1.63 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German Defense Minister arrives to Ramstein Air Base for UDCG [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.