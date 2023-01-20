Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German Defense Minister arrives to Ramstein Air Base for UDCG [Image 1 of 4]

    German Defense Minister arrives to Ramstein Air Base for UDCG

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force service members salute German Gen. Eberhard Zorn, Chief of Defence, arrives at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Jan. 20, 2023. Ministers of defense and key leads from more than 40 countries gathered to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing the U.S. Allies, and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 7594933
    VIRIN: 220120-F-SV792-1005
    Resolution: 7042x4080
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Defense Minister arrives to Ramstein Air Base for UDCG [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German Defense Minister arrives to Ramstein Air Base for UDCG
    German Defense Minister arrives to Ramstein Air Base for UDCG
    German Defense Minister arrives to Ramstein Air Base for UDCG
    German Defense Minister arrives to Ramstein Air Base for UDCG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    CJCS
    SECDEF
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT