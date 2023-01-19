Gen. VanHerck visits Hanscom AFB

Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, is greeted by Steven Wert, program executive officer for Digital, during a visit to Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Jan. 19. During his visit, VanHerck met with acquisition personnel and received mission overview briefings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

