    Gen. VanHerck visits Hanscom AFB

    Gen. VanHerck visits Hanscom AFB

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, is greeted by Steven Wert, program executive officer for Digital, during a visit to Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Jan. 19. During his visit, VanHerck met with acquisition personnel and received mission overview briefings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

