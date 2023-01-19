Maj. Akintunde Akintew and 1st Lt. Wade Overton, 114th Expeditionary Space Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment A, pose for a photo with Brig. Gen. Michael Valle, Assistant Adjutant General – air, Florida National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Angella Beckom, Florida Air National Guard command chief, at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 20, 2023. Leadership from the Florida National Guard visited deployed Florida National Guardsmen throughout Africa.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 08:53
|Photo ID:
|7594821
|VIRIN:
|230119-Z-CC902-1198
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.01 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FL A-TAG and Command Chief visit Space via Africa [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
