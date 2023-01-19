Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL A-TAG and Command Chief visit Space via Africa

    FL A-TAG and Command Chief visit Space via Africa

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Maj. Akintunde Akintew and 1st Lt. Wade Overton, 114th Expeditionary Space Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment A, pose for a photo with Brig. Gen. Michael Valle, Assistant Adjutant General – air, Florida National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Angella Beckom, Florida Air National Guard command chief, at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 20, 2023. Leadership from the Florida National Guard visited deployed Florida National Guardsmen throughout Africa.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Africa
    Florida National Guard
    ANG
    Niger
    Florida ANG
    Space Force

