FL A-TAG and Command Chief visit Space via Africa

Staff Sgt. Juan Horta, 114th Expeditionary Space Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment A, space systems operator, receives a coin from Brig. Gen. Michael Valle, assistant adjutant general – air, Florida National Guard, at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 20, 2023. Leadership from the Florida National Guard visited deployed Florida National Guardsmen throughout Africa.
|01.19.2023
|01.20.2023 08:52
|7594820
|230119-Z-CC902-1151
|5346x3557
|9.43 MB
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|4
|0
