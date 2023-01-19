Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF tours USCENTCOM, USSOCOM and the 6th ARW [Image 8 of 11]

    SECAF tours USCENTCOM, USSOCOM and the 6th ARW

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall shares his experiences with the Air Force during a luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 19, 2023. Kendall engaged with Airmen and toured the installation and its units including U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and the 6th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    U.S. Central Command
    SECAF
    MacDill
    Joint Force
    U.S. Special Operations
    Frank Kendall

