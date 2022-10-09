Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Vianca Correrea (left) and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Smith Garner (right), both assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, trim hedges during an outdoor beautification volunteer event on Sept. 10. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 07:11 Photo ID: 7594766 VIRIN: 220910-N-EM691-1002 Resolution: 2518x3357 Size: 1.7 MB Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Community Outreach: Outdoor Beautification Project [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.