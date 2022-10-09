Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Community Outreach: Outdoor Beautification Project [Image 3 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay Community Outreach: Outdoor Beautification Project

    GREECE

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Vianca Correrea (left) and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Smith Garner (right), both assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, trim hedges during an outdoor beautification volunteer event on Sept. 10. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Community Outreach: Outdoor Beautification Project [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

