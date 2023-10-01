U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Stoltzfus, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, takes notes on Airmen's innovation ideas as a part of Titan Spark Tank 2023 at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 10, 2023. Spark Tank allows Airmen to submit their proposals to Air Force leaders and industry experts. The goal is to generate and promote innovation throughout the wing and eventually improve mission effectiveness and quality of life at the Air Force level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

