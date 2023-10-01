Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan Spark Tank 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    Titan Spark Tank 2023

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shane Lutz, a program manager, assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron presents his ideas on innovation to wing leadership as a part of Titan Spark Tank 2023 at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 10, 2023. Spark Tank allows Airmen to submit their proposals to Air Force leaders and industry experts. The goal is to generate and promote innovation throughout the wing and eventually improve mission effectiveness and quality of life at the Air Force level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 06:44
    Photo ID: 7594741
    VIRIN: 230110-F-MO337-1075
    Resolution: 6421x4285
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Titan Spark Tank 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Titan Spark Tank 2023
    Titan Spark Tank 2023

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Incirlik AB
    innovation
    Spark Tank

