230119-N-EJ241-1009



Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia and several tenant commands take the chief petty officer Navy Wide Advancement Exam. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational, and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 05:58 Photo ID: 7594722 VIRIN: 230119-N-EJ241-1009 Resolution: 7021x2765 Size: 1.8 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spring Advancement Exam - CPO [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.