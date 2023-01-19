Spring Advancement Exam - CPO

230119-N-EJ241-1001
Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia and several tenant commands take the chief petty officer Navy Wide Advancement Exam. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational, and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
