Volunteers from USS James E Williams (DDG 95) participate in beach clean up

230116-N-AH609-1002-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 16, 2023) Volunteers from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E Williams (DDG 95) participated in a community outreach event in Chania, Crete, Jan. 16. The volunteers collected trash from Kladisos Beach and a nearby park to help preserve the scenic environment. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

