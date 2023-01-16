Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteers from USS James E Williams (DDG 95) participate in beach clean up [Image 2 of 4]

    Volunteers from USS James E Williams (DDG 95) participate in beach clean up

    GREECE

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    230116-N-AH609-1002-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 16, 2023) Volunteers from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E Williams (DDG 95) participated in a community outreach event in Chania, Crete, Jan. 16. The volunteers collected trash from Kladisos Beach and a nearby park to help preserve the scenic environment. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

