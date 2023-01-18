USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea

230118-N-HG846-1202 SOUTH CHINA SEA (January 18, 2023) – Sailors apply chocks and chains to an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 on the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) in the South China Sea, Jan. 18. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

