230118-N-HG846-1153 SOUTH CHINA SEA (January 18, 2023) – Engineman 1st Class John Iannotti, Orlando, Florida, conducts maintenance on an 11-meter ridged-hull inflatable boat in the mission bay aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) in the South China Sea, Jan. 18. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 04:43
|Photo ID:
|7594688
|VIRIN:
|230118-N-HG846-1153
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Charleston conducts routine maintenance in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT