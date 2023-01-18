Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    230118-N-HG846-1178 SOUTH CHINA SEA (January 18, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kiara Woods, from Fresno, California, directs an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 to land on the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) in the South China Sea, Jan. 18. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 04:43
    VIRIN: 230118-N-HG846-1178
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US
    This work, USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    flight ops
    PACFLT
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)
    CTF 76/3

