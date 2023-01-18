Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay’s Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Kelvin Koech Reenlistment Ceremony

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 18, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Kelvin Koech, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, recites the Oath of Enlistment during his reenlistment ceremony on Jan. 18, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 04:05
    Photo ID: 7594685
    VIRIN: 230118-N-EM691-1128
    Resolution: 4077x2714
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay’s Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Kelvin Koech Reenlistment Ceremony, by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Souda Bay

    Crete

    Team Souda

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda

    OPTIONS

