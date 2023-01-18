NSA Souda Bay’s Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Kelvin Koech Reenlistment Ceremony

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 18, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Kelvin Koech, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, recites the Oath of Enlistment during his reenlistment ceremony on Jan. 18, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)

