NSA Souda Bay Celebrates MLK Day

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 18, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, cut a ceremonial cake at an event in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

