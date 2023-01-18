Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Celebrates MLK Day [Image 1 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay Celebrates MLK Day

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 18, 2023) Utilitiesman 1st Class Jamiah Shaw, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, quotes Dr. Martin Luther Kings ‘I Have a Dream’ speech at an event in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen /Released)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    This work, NSA Souda Bay Celebrates MLK Day [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

