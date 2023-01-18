230118-N-UI066-2039 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Tahjae Clark, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), cuts an arresting gear wire, Jan. 18, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

