230118-N-IX644-1291 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Anthony Valladares, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), uses a rivet gun to secure arresting gear cables, Jan. 18, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

