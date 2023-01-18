230118-N-IX644-1200 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) during flight operations, Jan. 18, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM-46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 03:29 Photo ID: 7594667 VIRIN: 230118-N-IX644-1200 Resolution: 6258x4172 Size: 875.79 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 17 of 17], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.