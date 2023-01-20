Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Nathan Chun Appointed as 3rd MLG Command Master Chief [Image 7 of 10]

    U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Nathan Chun Appointed as 3rd MLG Command Master Chief

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Nathan Chun, oncoming 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) command master chief, addresses the audience during an appointment ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2023. During the ceremony, U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Nathan Chun assumed his position as command master chief of 3rd MLG. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 01:16
    Photo ID: 7594636
    VIRIN: 230120-M-RF870-1008
    Resolution: 5466x3644
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Nathan Chun Appointed as 3rd MLG Command Master Chief [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CMC
    Command Master Chief
    Camp Kinser
    Appointment Ceremony
    3d MLG

