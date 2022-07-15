Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 506 Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) clear buildings in a makeshift town during a brigade wide field exercise July 15, 2022.



The purpose of this training is to prepare Soldiers and leaders for the upcoming training at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

Date Taken: 07.15.2022 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US