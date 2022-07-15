Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clear! [Image 4 of 6]

    Clear!

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 506 Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) clear buildings in a makeshift town during a brigade wide field exercise July 15, 2022.

    The purpose of this training is to prepare Soldiers and leaders for the upcoming training at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 00:57
    Photo ID: 7594620
    VIRIN: 220715-A-ZY466-863
    Resolution: 2048x1328
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clear! [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Clear!
    Clear!
    Clear!
    Clear!
    Clear!
    Clear!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Rakkasan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT