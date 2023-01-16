PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Avelino Arciaga, from Murrieta, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), fires an M9 pistol during a low-light firearms qualification course while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 00:11 Photo ID: 7594588 VIRIN: 230116-N-FI026-1723 Resolution: 5313x3542 Size: 1.52 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Live Fire Qualification Courses [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.