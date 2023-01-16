Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Live Fire Qualification Courses [Image 2 of 3]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Live Fire Qualification Courses

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Avelino Arciaga, from Murrieta, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), fires an M9 pistol during a low-light firearms qualification course while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023
    VIRIN: 230116-N-FI026-1723
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
