    USS America Conducts Flight Operations With 31st MEU And HSC 25 [Image 3 of 4]

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations With 31st MEU And HSC 25

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) cross the flight deck after fueling an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6, while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 00:02
    Photo ID: 7594585
    VIRIN: 230116-N-FI026-3166
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations With 31st MEU And HSC 25 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    HSC 25
    F-35B
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByFire

