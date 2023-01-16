PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) Captain Manuel Pardo, left, executive officer aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), launches an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) from the flight deck while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 00:02 Photo ID: 7594584 VIRIN: 230116-N-FI026-3065 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.57 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations With 31st MEU And HSC 25 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.