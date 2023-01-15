USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2023) Marines assigned to the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 conduct maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 on the flight deck while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 15. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

