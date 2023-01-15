USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Travion Humphrey, from Sacramento, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), directs an F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 prior to takeoff on the ship’s flight deck while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 15. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

