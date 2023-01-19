Senior Airman Issey Silva (left), 8th Fighter Wing judge advocates office military justice paralegal, and recently named Pride of the Pack, receives a document from Capt. Jasmine Braswell, 8th FW JA chief of military justice, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 19, 2023. Pride of the Pack nominees are submitted by squadron senior enlisted leaders and compete against other nominees across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 00:14
|Photo ID:
|7594559
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-XK019-1012
|Resolution:
|5160x3686
|Size:
|8.75 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Issey Silva [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Issey Silva
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT