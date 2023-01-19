Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Issey Silva

Senior Airman Issey Silva (left), 8th Fighter Wing judge advocates office military justice paralegal, and recently named Pride of the Pack, receives a document from Capt. Jasmine Braswell, 8th FW JA chief of military justice, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 19, 2023. Pride of the Pack nominees are submitted by squadron senior enlisted leaders and compete against other nominees across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

