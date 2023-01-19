Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Issey Silva [Image 2 of 2]

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Issey Silva

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Issey Silva (left), 8th Fighter Wing judge advocates office military justice paralegal, and recently named Pride of the Pack, receives a document from Capt. Jasmine Braswell, 8th FW JA chief of military justice, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 19, 2023. Pride of the Pack nominees are submitted by squadron senior enlisted leaders and compete against other nominees across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

