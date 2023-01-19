Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Issey Silva [Image 1 of 2]

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Issey Silva

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Issey Silva, 8th Fighter Wing judge advocate military justice paralegal, smiles for a photo in a courtroom at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 19, 2023. Silva was named Pride of the Pack for her innovative thinking in creating a useful JA reporting tool used during a busy holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 00:14
    Photo ID: 7594558
    VIRIN: 230119-F-XK019-1005
    Resolution: 3957x2826
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Issey Silva [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wolfpack
    paralegal
    JA
    8FW
    KunsanAB

