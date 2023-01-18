Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Glavy Visits VMU-3 [Image 8 of 9]

    Lt. Gen. Glavy Visits VMU-3

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy, left, Deputy Commandant for Information, Headquarters Marine Corps, speaks with Lt. Col. Nicholas Law, commanding officer, Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, during a visit to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2023. Glavy visited to discuss the squadron's capabilities and future plans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 20:18
    Photo ID: 7594331
    VIRIN: 230118-M-VH951-1083
    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    USMC
    VMU-3
    MCBH
    MAG-24
    GLAVY

