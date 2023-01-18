U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information, Headquarters Marine Corps, receives a tour of Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 during a visit to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2023. Glavy visited to discuss the squadron's capabilities and future plans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)
This work, Lt. Gen. Glavy Visits VMU-3 [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
