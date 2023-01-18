Lt. Gen. Glavy Visits VMU-3

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy, left, Deputy Commandant for Information, Headquarters Marine Corps, meets Sgt. Jack Coates, an imagery analysis specialist with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, during a visit to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2023. Glavy visited to discuss the squadron's capabilities and future plans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

