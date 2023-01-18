Dominique Corker, center, a military spouse, participates in a group activity during the Presidio of Monterey Spouse Orientation at Army Community Service, Ord Military Community, Calif., Jan. 18.
This work, Spouse Orientation at Presidio of Monterey offers ‘priceless’ information [Image 6 of 6], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spouse Orientation at Presidio of Monterey offers ‘priceless’ information
